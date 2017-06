Legislators, policymakers, business leaders and a variety of advocates have been meeting on Mackinac Island this week. Among the attendees, are environmental advocates, two of whom join David Fair for a conversation in this month's edition of '1st Friday Focus on the Environment.' Larry Bell is founder and owner of Bells Brewery and Lisa Wozniak is executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

1st Friday Focus on the Environment: 06/02/2017