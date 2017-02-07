2017 Ann Arbor Summer Festival: Diana Krall Returns To Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced Diana Krall will return to Ann Arbor to open the 34th season of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Mainstage series on June 6th.

Known as ann international jazz icon with over 15 million albums sold, Krall is one of the best-selling artists of her time. She has been named Billboard’s Jazz Artist of the Decade due to her phenomenal range as an artist with innovating range of jazz and American songbook standards, pop explorations of Hall and Oates and Neil Young, among others. Diana Krall will perform new material from her upcoming May 5th record release for Southeast Michigan fans jazz fan on Tuesday, June 6th in Hill Auditorium.

Tickets will be available to Summer Festival contributors starting February 8th, and will open to general public February 10th at 9 am. Prices for tickets start at $65. Tickets are available by phone, online or at the Michigan League Ticket Office.

Details:

By Phone: (734) 764-2538

In Person: Michigan League Ticket Office, 911 N. University Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48109

The remainder of the festival’s 2017 Mainstage line-up will be announced in early April. For more information, please visit the festival's website: a2sf.org

89.1 WEMU serves as one of the Media Partners at the 2017 Festival. See you at the Summer Festival Mainstage and Top of the Park!