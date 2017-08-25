2017 Detroit Jazz Festival Preview With Artistic Director, Chris Collins

The annual Detroit Jazz Festival preview program is one of my 89.1 Jazz highlights of the year. This year’s foretaste of Labor Day weekend’s musical treats was extra special because Chris Collins joined me live in studio – reacting in real time to the music and sharing a live one-on-one conversation.

Chris Collins is President of The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and the festival’s Artistic Director. We touched on all aspects of the festival – the new live streaming app, the cutting edge Untitled series presented by Quicken Loans, the Legacy series honoring George Sax Benson and Curtis Fuller and the variety of performances that Artist-In-Residence Wayne Shorter will present. Chris Collins also described what it is like to be an improvising jazz musician in the moment. Not only does this conversation give you some inside skinny on the festival, it gives you a glimpse into the depth and dedication of a jazz musician’s life. Enjoy our WEMU experience together and we hope you will enjoy the live experience with us Labor Day weekend at Hart Plaza or at Campus Martius Park.

To make it easy for you to get to the festival, WEMU has once again partnered with Golden Limo for round-trip shuttle service. Make your reservation before September 1st, and it is only ten dollars round-trip.

