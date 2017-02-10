Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

31 Cases Of Double Voting Found In 2016 Election

By 24 minutes ago

Michigan Elections Director Chris Thomas says there a small number of double ballots cast by voters in 2016.
Credit Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Michigan’s elections chief says it appears there were 31 instances of people casting two ballots in the 2016 election, but it doesn’t seem to have changed any results.  That was the finding of audits of the election results, as well as a separate inquiry into ballot irregularities in Detroit.


Elections Director Chris Thomas says these are cases where people voted absentee, but then showed up to vote in person on Election Day.  He says investigations will determine whether these were mistakes or voter fraud. But he also says the number of double votes are a tiny fraction of the 4.8 million ballots cast in Michigan, and they did not change any election results. 

“We certainly have no massive or pervasive fraud in Michigan,” Thomas told the state House Elections and Ethics Committee

Intentionally voting twice is a felony with a punishment of up to four years in prison and a two thousand dollar fine.  The cases were referred to the state Attorney General’s office.  Attorney General Bill Schuette says the cases are under review.

Thomas says the auditing process is new, so it’s impossible to compare double-voting in the 2016 election to prior years.

There was also a separate audit of Detroit’s election process after most of the city’s precincts could not be recounted following the November election because of discrepancies between the number of voters recorded in poll books and the number of ballots tabulated by voting machines. 

Thomas says the audit found the problems were due to human error and not intentional tampering.  His report recommends better training and recruiting more poll workers to man voting stations on Election Day. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
2016 Elections
michigan bureau of elections
chris thomas
Bill Schuette
Voting
Detroit

Related Content

Budget Reactions: Charter Schools Blast Snyder, Republicans Still Want Tax Cuts

By Cheyna Roth Feb 9, 2017
Classroom
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget has brought mixed reactions, in some cases from his own party. 


Snyder Budget Plan Calls For Saving, Spending, But No New Tax Cut

By Feb 9, 2017
Rick Snyder
State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget calls for saving and spending, but no new tax cuts to appease Republicans in the Legislature


Senate Bill Would Add New Exception To Open Government Law

By Feb 8, 2017
Michigan State Senate
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

There could soon be tighter restrictions on the public’s access to information in bids for state business. 


State Officials: No Fraud In Michigan Elections

By Jan 27, 2017
Caleb Pluta / MPRN

State officials say any federal investigation will not turn up widespread vote fraud in Michigan, despite unsubstantiated accusations by President Trump that millions of people voted illegally.  