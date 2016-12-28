5:01 Jazz For 2017 Kicks Off With Vincent York's Tribute To The Life And Legacy Of Louis Smith

2017 marks WEMU’s 40th year with a dedicated jazz music format. As we reflect on our experiences over the years, we invariably recall important musical figures. A constant in WEMU’s jazz legacy until August 2016 was trumpeter and teacher Louis Smith. To kick off our 2017 5:01 Jazz shows, we wanted to honor Louis Smith. A great choice to lead the band for this tribute is saxophonist Vincent York.



Vincent has been a part of the Ann Arbor music and education community since the early 1970s. He came to Ann Arbor to undertake graduate studies in classical saxophone at The University Of Michigan School Of Music. As Vincent recalls: my only outlet for playing jazz was the Jazz Band under the direction of Louis Smith. The Jazz Band's entire repertoire was music written and arranged by Thad Jones. During this time Louis introduced me to the Detroit music scene and initially I began playing with Louis in the Jimmy Wilkins Orchestra. Ernie Wilkins, Jimmy's brother was a composer and arranger for the Count Basie Band. Louis also opened the door for me to play with him in my first musical - Purlie at the Power Center.Vincent was tapped by Mercer Ellington to join The Duke Ellington Orchestra which was a formative and exciting time in Vincent’s career. After about two years, he decided to return to Ann Arbor to complete his graduate degree. The first person he looked up in Ann Arbor was friend and mentor Louis Smith. Vincent shared the next era in their relationship: After about a year and a half with the Duke Ellington Orchestra I came back to Ann Arbor and went to see Louis at a rehearsal. He only had 4 saxophones so he asked me to play alto. We played together for another year and he featured me with the band.

Over the years they maintained their friendship. Vincent remembers two exceptional moments: Louis played on my second recording, Focusing The Vision at The Ark in 1995. He was coming in from out of town and his plane was late but he made it in time to play on Just You, Just Me and Well You Needn’t. In 2004 Louis was featured in Jazzistry's 2nd Tuesday Tribute to Clifford Brown and Charlie Parker at The Firefly Club.



Vincent kept his friendship with Louis Smith alive even after Louis retired and suffered a tragic stroke. Vincent visited Louis regularly and helped Louis figure out a way to play trumpet with one hand. He was a major figure in Louis Smith’s recovery. Vincent shared this special thought with me: My most precious times with Louis, when I got to know more about the man as well as the musician, happened after his stroke. Our relationship deepened as I became a part of the team that helped him recover.Vincent will never forget Louis Smith and neither will WEMU. We will remember Louis, his wisdom, his musical brilliance and his magnificent style on Friday, January 6th at our next free Sesi Motors 5:01 Jazz Show. Joining Vincent for the tribute will be trumpeter Paul Finkbeiner, pianist Gary Schunk, bassist Ron Brooks and drummer George Davidson – all of whom were great friends and admirers of Louis Smith.



Our free Sesi Motors 5:01 Jazz Shows are named for Dr. Jan Winkelman, the ophthalmologist who loved to listen to jazz in his office. Dr. Jan Winkelman was WEMU’s first major donor and our first community champion. To bring it full circle – Vincent York was great friends with Jan Winkelman who also played trumpet. When Jan was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, Vincent York helped him stay stimulated by playing music. Vincent visited Jan Winkelman regularly and then did the same Louis Smith. This is the power of music. This is strength of the deep bonds in our musical community. WEMU is proud to be a part of the magic and the music. Come celebrate the life and legacy of Louis Smith on Friday, January 6th at Rush Street Nightclub, 314 South Main Street in Ann Arbor from 5 to 7PM.