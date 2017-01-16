Activism Is Alive In Ann Arbor Thanks To One Long Time Resident Who Chalks Her Political Concerns

Susan Fecteau has lived in Ann Arbor since the mid 70's when she came to town to attend the University of Michigan. She has lived there ever since and has raised a family of four children and has had several careers from carpenter to real estate broker.

It was just over a year ago she became increasingly upset with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's handling of the Flint water crisis and started leaving him chalk messages outside his Ann Arbor condominium. I went with her for a recent visit as she left him another message.

Listen to the full interview.

In addition to the Flint water crisis, Fecteau is now unhappy that Governor Snyder signed a new law preventing local communities from enacting their own bans on plastic bags. So she began leaving empty bags on the governor's Ann Arbor doorstop in protest.

She says she receives support and offers of chalk and money from all over the country but has also been asked to stop chalking by the governor's staff and others sympathetic to the governor. She says she has no plans to stop until he is out of office.