Ann Arbor And Ypsilanti Schools Win Voter Approval On Millage Issues

Voters in both the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti school districts overwhelmingly approved the school related issues on the ballot Tuesday.

With just over 10% turnout, voters in the Ann Arbor public school district approved a 2.5 mill, 10-year sinking fund millage to pay for building improvements. The measure passed on Tuesday with about 70% voter approval. (9566 to 4008.)

Just under 10% of Ypsilanti community school district voters approved an 18 mill, non-homestead operating millage renewal. With under 3,000 total votes cast, the tax issue earned support of about 72% of those who did turn out. (2673 to 1050)

Dr. Benjamin Edmondson is Superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools. He told WEMU passage of the millage renewal is a clear indication the community notices and appreciates the work that has gone in to improving the district's schools. He says Tuesday's vote is "affirming."

Meantime, Edmondson is one of four finalists for the Superintendent position in the Okemos school district near Lansing. He'll interview there later today. Contract talks with the Ypsilanti Community Schools seem to have reached an impasse.

