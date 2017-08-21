Related Programs: 
Ann Arbor City Council Adding Racist Graffiti Incident To Its Agenda For Tonight's Meeting

By 1 hour ago

Swastikas and racial slurs were spray painted at the Veterans Memorial Skate Park in Ann Arbor. Image blurred on purpose.
Credit Jorge Avellan / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor's city council will meet tonight, and there's one subject that was not originally on the agenda that is expected to be discussed.


Swastikas and racial slurs that were spray painted at the Veterans Memorial Skate Park last week continue to shock many in the community.  

Council member Chuck Warpehoski from the fifth ward says installing more security cameras is not the solution.  He suggests doing a better job at educating others about different cultures.

"We have a publicly stated commitment to diversity and inclusion, but I think we have a long way to go to live up to those values that we espoused.  We see that in terms of our decreasing housing affordability, the declining percentage of our population that's African-American..."

Warpehoski added that he would also like to see more diversity when it comes to individuals who hold leadership positions in Ann Arbor, including on city council.

