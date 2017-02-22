Ann Arbor Postpones Vote On Immigration Ordinance

Ann Arbor's City Council has postponed its vote on a new immigration ordinance.

The proposal would have forbidden all of the city's police officers and other employees from asking a person about their immigration status.

Councilman Jack Eaton is one of the bill's authors. He says the ordinance as written was too broad and posed some legitimate concerns.

"When residents pointed this out to me I acknowledged this was weak language and that it needed attention, so we’re just going to go back and retool," says Eaton.

Eaton says he is working with the city's attorney to improve the proposal and will re-introduce in March.