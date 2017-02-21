Ann Arbor Public Schools Addresses Immigration

Credit Ann Arbor Public Schools

The Ann Arbor Public School District is taking additional steps to address parent and student concerns about immigration.

It's issued a statement saying "All Are Welcome" in the district and has posted information on its website regarding refugees, immigration and student enrollment.

"We wanted to communicate some of the guidelines that we’ll be working under in terms of moving forward, and we just wanted to make sure that our parents understand exactly the roles that schools will play during this time," says the district’s Superintendent, Jeanice Swift.

The announcement comes just weeks after the district's school board issued its own resolution in support immigrant students.

