Ann Arbor Religious Leaders Offering To Help Residents Affected By National Immigration Ban

The Interfaith Council for Peace and Justice in Ann Arbor is preparing to help those who may be affected by president Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on the Interfaith Council for Peace and Justice's plans to assist those affected by President Trump's executive order.

The council wants to protect immigrants and refugees who live in Washtenaw County from new federal policies that could lead to deportation.

Chuck Warpehoski is the director of the Interfaith Council and says they're working on a plan of action.

"To open their doors and say those people who are being targeted and who are at risk, churches, synagogues, other religious institutions open their doors to provide sanctuary."

Last year, the U.S. State Department gave the approval for more refugees to be resettled in Washtenaw County.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News. Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu