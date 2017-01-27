Related Programs: 
Ann Arbor State Senator Reacts To Proposals For Eliminating Michigan's Income Tax

By
Michigan State Senator Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor)
Credit Michigan State Senate / senatedems.com

Several proposals to remove Michigan's income tax have come before the state Legislature. WEMU's David Fair speaks to state Senator Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) about her thoughts on these proposals.


One proposal that has come forward involves eliminating the income tax over a five-year period while gradually increasing the state sales tax.  A few weeks later, another proposal designed to remove the income tax over a 40-year period was introduced.  

Senator Warren believes that removing the income tax would not benefit Michigan.  She says, other than federal funding, it is the most stable form of revenue for the state's general fund.  It's also used to fund other programs, such as education and health care.

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

