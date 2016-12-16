Appeals Court: Michigan Schools Can Ban Guns

The state Court of Appeals says the state’s preemption of local firearms ordinances does not apply to schools. The court upheld the Ann Arbor public schools ban on guns on school property. The ban was challenged by a gun rights group and a parent with a concealed pistol permit.

There is a state law that preempts most local gun ordinances to allow people to carry a pistol in many public places.

But the Court of Appeals says the law is silent on schools. Don Wotruba is with the Michigan Association of School Boards. He says the court made the right decision.

“In this case, I think safety has to be a pretty big concern, and that’s ultimately school boards are trying to do, along with educating, is making sure it’s a safe learning environment.”

A spokesman for the group Michigan Open Carry says an appeal to the state Supreme Court is a “near-certainty.”

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org