Art and Soul The Culinary Arts. Coffee Competition Heats Up As Summer Food Festivals Begin

As Ann Arbor’s reputation as a “foodie city” continues to grow this week’s Art and Soul is about the culinary arts in the area. 89.1 WEMU’S Lisa Barry talks with local writer and food expert Jessica Webster about the many food related events and changes currently taking place.

A “Taste of Ann Arbor” is happening this Sunday, June 4th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the perfect time to sample food from restaurants all across town. Jessica’s advice is to get there early to avoid the parking hassle and the long lines.

Credit Ann Arbor Restaurant Week

Then from June 11th to the 16th it’s Ann Arbor Restaurant week. This year will feature 55 different restaurants, they are all listed online, so you can plan ahead. Jessica recommends going to places with 2 for 1 deals, such as Neopapalis Pizza, or Arbor Brewing Company. She says if you plan on going to a place that’s a little more expensive like Logan, or Pacific Rim, keep in mind they have small dining areas so you’ll want to call ahead.

Food isn’t the only thing discussed this week. Your favorite local foodie duo discuss the always changing beverage scene in Washtenaw County when it comes to coffee and beer.

Finally, the New York Times has listed Ann Arbor as a great place for Foodies to live. Jessica Webster shares her perspective on what the article had to say.

