Art & Soul - The Culinary Arts: It's A New Year: What's In And Out In Ann Arbor's Restaurant Scene

Credit 89.1 WEMU

On this week's Art & Soul, I am joined by local restaurant writer Jessica Webster who takes a look back at the local restaurant scene in our area.

There were fewer changes and some interesting trends according to Webster. She says there have been a lot of new pizza places opening in the Ann Arbor area recently. She mentioned professional basketball player LeBron James is a backer of the new "Blaze Pizza" chain opening several new locations in this area.

We also discuss the recent opening of the Avalon Breads International Café and Kitchen on East Liberty in Ann Arbor. There is a coffee shop/lounge area and a separate restaurant at the new Ann Arbor Avalon location.

Inside the new Avalon Breads International Café and Kitchen on East Liberty in Ann Arbor.
Credit Lisa Barry

There was also a surprise closing last month. Webster says Babo Market on Washington and Division closed last month after recent renovations  but Sava's brother Fred is taking over the location and re-opening soon.

The lounge area in the new Avalon Breads International Café and Kitchen.
Credit Lisa Barry

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is coming up January 15th through the 20th. A large number of restaurants are participating this year according to Webster, who says around 55 restaurants are taking part in the bi-annual event organized by the Main Street Area Association.

Another view of the Avalon Breads International Café and Kitchen.
Credit Lisa Barry

Street side view of the new business.
Credit Lisa Barry

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

