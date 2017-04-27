Related Programs: 
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Art & Soul: The Performing Arts-Focus On Two Big Shows And The Stars That Make Them

By 21 minutes ago

Broadway-bound actor Conor Ryan who is starring in "Into the Wild" at the Encore Music Theatre in Dexter.
Credit Lisa Barry

This week, Art and Soul focuses on the performing Arts in Washtenaw County.  Lisa Barry speaks with Broadway-bound actor Conor Ryan, who is starring in "Into the Wild" at the Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter and local playwright David MacGregor.

Actor Conor Ryan is starring in the developmental premiere of Into the Wild, which is a musical.

Credit Encore Musical Theatre

Ryan sings part of one of the songs in the show "Alaska" as part of his interview segment with Lisa.  The show will be at the Dexter Theatre through May 7th.

David MacGregor
Credit Lisa Barry

Writer David MacGregor's play "Vino Veritas" has been performed before at the Purple Rose Theater in Chelsea but was brought back for the local theater's 100th performance in its 25 year history.

MacGregor calls it a "dark comedy" and says it talks about a lot of things people may normally be thinking but hesitant to share.  The play has also been turned in to a feature film, and MacGregor shares what he is working on next. It turns out MacGregor and Lisa Barry have a shared history.  Listen to the end of the interview to find out what that is!

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
art and soul performing arts
art and soul
dexter
Purple Rose Theater
Chelsea

Related Content

Art & Soul: The Art Of Better Living - What Is Mindfulness And How Can It Make Your Life Better?

By Apr 20, 2017

On this week’s Art & Soul: The Art of Better Living, Lisa Barry talks to Claire Weiner and Dr. Libby Robinson from the Ann Arbor Center For Mindfulness about the benefits of mindfulness and what exactly that means.


Art & Soul - The Visual Arts: From Photography To Pencil Drawings

By Apr 13, 2017
Niki Williams / nikivoyeur.com

Spring is a busy time for visual arts activities in Washtenaw County,  In this week's Art and Soul, I talk to Omari Rush, director of external relations at the Ann Arbor Art Center, about the latest events coming up in your area involving the visual arts.


Art & Soul: The Culinary Arts - What's New And Interesting On The Ann Arbor/Ypsi Dining Scene

By Apr 6, 2017
Lisa Barry

On this week's Art & Soul, the new owner of the old Jefferson Market on the west side of Ann Arbor joins Lisa Barry and Jessica Webster to share what will be new at the restaurant when it reopens soon.  We also discuss the recent opening of a new Guatemalan bakery on Cross Street in Ypsilanti, "Panadería La Bendición."