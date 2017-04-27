Art & Soul: The Performing Arts-Focus On Two Big Shows And The Stars That Make Them

This week, Art and Soul focuses on the performing Arts in Washtenaw County. Lisa Barry speaks with Broadway-bound actor Conor Ryan, who is starring in "Into the Wild" at the Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter and local playwright David MacGregor.

Listen to the full interview.

Actor Conor Ryan is starring in the developmental premiere of Into the Wild, which is a musical.

Ryan sings part of one of the songs in the show "Alaska" as part of his interview segment with Lisa. The show will be at the Dexter Theatre through May 7th.

Writer David MacGregor's play "Vino Veritas" has been performed before at the Purple Rose Theater in Chelsea but was brought back for the local theater's 100th performance in its 25 year history.

MacGregor calls it a "dark comedy" and says it talks about a lot of things people may normally be thinking but hesitant to share. The play has also been turned in to a feature film, and MacGregor shares what he is working on next. It turns out MacGregor and Lisa Barry have a shared history. Listen to the end of the interview to find out what that is!

