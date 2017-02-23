Art & Soul - The Performing Arts: From Snarky Puppy To Pete The Cat

On this week's Art & Soul, I am joined by local journalist and blogger Jenn McKee and the Executive Director of the 55th Ann Arbor Film Festival, Leslie Raymond.

Listen to the full interview.

We talk about the kinds of films people will be able to see at the festival, which range from animation and documentaries to the more avant-garde.

Jenn and I also talk about an upcoming jazz event at the Lincoln Center Orchestra show with Wynton Marsalis and the reception WEMU is hosting that will give listeners a chance to the performers.

We also talk about several other performances happening locally, including Snarky Puppy, which is being presented by the University Musical Society, “Once Upon a Mattress Junior” by The Encore Musical Theatre Company and “Pete the Cat” at the Michigan Theater.

