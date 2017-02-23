Related Programs: 
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Art & Soul - The Performing Arts: From Snarky Puppy To Pete The Cat

By 42 minutes ago

Credit 89.1 WEMU

On this week's Art & Soul, I am joined by local journalist and blogger Jenn McKee and the Executive Director of the 55th Ann Arbor Film Festival, Leslie Raymond.


We talk about the kinds of films people will be able to see at the festival, which range from animation and documentaries to the more avant-garde.

Jenn and I also talk about an upcoming jazz event at the Lincoln Center Orchestra show with Wynton Marsalis and the reception WEMU is hosting that will give listeners a chance to the performers.

We also talk about several other performances happening locally, including Snarky Puppy, which is being presented by the University Musical Society, “Once Upon a Mattress Junior” by The Encore Musical Theatre Company and “Pete the Cat” at the Michigan Theater.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
art & soul performing arts
Art & soul
ann arbor film festival
Jazz At Lincoln Center
The Michigan Theater
UMS

Related Content

Art And Soul - The Culinary Arts: A Famous Michigan Chef Is Bringing His Expertise To Fried Chicken

By Feb 2, 2017
89.1 WEMU

This week on Art & Soul, I am joined by longtime local food and dining reporter, and host of The In Crowd here on 89.1 WEMU, Jessica Webster as we talk to Frank Fejeran to discuss his newest restaurant: "Ma Lou's Fried Chicken," which will be located in Ypsilanti.

Art & Soul: YpsiGlow, Ypsi 24 Hour Film Fest, Stadium Boulevard Art Finalist

By Oct 13, 2016
89.1 WEMU

This week on Art & Soul: The Visual Arts, the director of community engagement for the Ann Arbor Art Center Omari Rush and I talk about a number of events going on in our community.

There is a new event called "YpsiGLOW," taking place in Ypsilanti later this month.

That's where the conversation begins...


Art & Soul The Performing Arts: Shakespeare In The Arb

By May 26, 2016
WEMU

 On this week's Art & Soul, I sit down with local arts and journalist blogger Jenn McKee to talk about Shakespeare in the Arb with one of its founders, Kate Mendeloff.