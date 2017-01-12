Art & Soul - The Visual Arts: Local Artists Work Together To Inspire Each Other

On this week's Art & Soul I talk with Omari Rush from the Ann Arbor Art Center about the upcoming "Emergent Effect" exhibition taking place this month.

We speak with Elize Jekabson of Ypsi Alloy Studios, which is partnering with the Ann Arbor Art Center on the exhibition.

Listen to the full interview.

We talk with her about what it's like to create three-dimensional art and the difficulties artists like her face in developing ideas and in simply finding a suitable space for developing her vision and why they created a shared space in Ypsilanti so artists can inspire each other.

Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU.