Art & Soul - The Visual Arts: Protecting Them And Keeping Them Funded

This week on Art & Soul I am joined by the Ann Arbor Arts Center’s Director of Community Engagement, Omari Rush to talk about the visual arts.

The recent election has left many people with concerns about the future funding of the arts. Omari talks about what people can do to protect them and how they can get involved.

Listen to the full interview.

We also discuss the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and how it helps fund art organizations across the state, including several here in Washtenaw County such as the Purple Rose Theater, the Neutral Zone and the Ann Arbor Theater.

We talk about a special show taking place at the Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti for Black History Month, and my experience attending it.

Omari and I also talk about an art exhibition being presented by the University of Michigan that displays artwork created by former and current prisoners of the state’s correctional facilities.

We also talk about the Ann Arbor Arts Center’s summer arts programs as well as the many summer camps they help with and their efforts to provide scholarships to students so anyone interested in the arts can have the opportunity to explore them.

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu