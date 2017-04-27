Be WEMU's VIP Guest To The Detroit Music Awards

On May 5th the Detroit music awards will honor WEMU for 40 years of jazz broadcasting with a distinguished service award and you can be part of this gala night - attending the awards and sitting at the WEMU VIP table with our staff.



Make a gift of $100 of support to 89.1 WEMU between now and 2 PM May 4th, and you will be entered into a drawing for you and a guest to attend the Detroit Music awards with WEMU at the Fillmore theater in Detroit.



Includes seats at WEMU's VIP table, and limo transportation to and from the event in Detroit.The winner will be drawn during Blues Time with Michael jewett (3pm) on Thursday, May 4th.

