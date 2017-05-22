Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Blind Attorney-Hopeful Takes On Law School Admission Council

By Cheyna Roth 21 minutes ago

Gavel
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A blind Michigan man wants to go to law school, but says he can’t because the admissions test is discriminatory.  Now he’s asking the US Supreme Court to accept his lawsuit against the makers of the test. 


The Law School Admission Council says it makes reasonable accommodations for test takers with disabilities – including visual impairment.  But plaintiff Angelo Binno and his attorney say it’s not possible for a blind person to take portions of the exam.  They point to the so-called Logic Games section that often requires diagramming and mapping.  

Jason Turkish is Binno’s attorney.

“That’s ridiculous to ask a blind person to draw a picture or a diagram.”

Binno recently filed a lawsuit against the American Bar Association after it refused to give him a waiver on portions of the widely used law school admittance exam.  The Supreme Court said his case was really with the makers of the test. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
discrimination lawsuit
US Supreme Court
LSAT
american bar association

Related Content

Michigan House Passes Legislation To Keep State Rules From Exceeding Federal Rules

By Cheyna Roth May 19, 2017
Michigan House of Representatives
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Controversial legislation on state regulatory rules is making its way through the legislature. 


Marijuana, Prevailing Wage Petitions Drives OK’d To Collect Signatures

By May 19, 2017
Petition
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Two more petition campaigns were given the go-ahead Thursday by a state elections panel to start collecting signatures, including one to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan. 


Concealed Carry Bills In Front Of Michigan House Committee

By Cheyna Roth May 17, 2017
Gun
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Gun rights are up for debate in the state legislature again.


Schuette Joins Blind Man’s United States Supreme Court Lawsuit

By Cheyna Roth Jan 20, 2017
US Supreme Court
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a brief against the American Bar Association.  A discrimination case was filed last month in the United States Supreme Court.