Blind Attorney-Hopeful Takes On Law School Admission Council

A blind Michigan man wants to go to law school, but says he can’t because the admissions test is discriminatory. Now he’s asking the US Supreme Court to accept his lawsuit against the makers of the test.

Cheyna Roth reports on a potential Michigan law student hoping to take his discrimination lawsuit to the US Supreme Court.

The Law School Admission Council says it makes reasonable accommodations for test takers with disabilities – including visual impairment. But plaintiff Angelo Binno and his attorney say it’s not possible for a blind person to take portions of the exam. They point to the so-called Logic Games section that often requires diagramming and mapping.

Jason Turkish is Binno’s attorney.

“That’s ridiculous to ask a blind person to draw a picture or a diagram.”

Binno recently filed a lawsuit against the American Bar Association after it refused to give him a waiver on portions of the widely used law school admittance exam. The Supreme Court said his case was really with the makers of the test.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org