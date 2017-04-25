Related Programs: 
Brian Calley Hints At Run For Michigan Gubernatorial Race

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is moving closer to a formal announcement that he will run next year for the Republican nomination to succeed Governor Rick Snyder.


   

The big hints include a video posted on his personal website talks a little about his history and leadership style. 

He also appeared alongside Governor Snyder at a Macomb County business lunch, where he delivered what sounded an awful lot like a campaign speech.  But Calley still stops short of declaring himself a candidate.

 “Oh, I’ll just have to say, stay tuned.”       

 

Calley says a “big announcement” will come May 30th. 

 

“It just makes sense, I think, to really, right now, set the stage in terms of letting people know who I am, where my heart is, what drives me as a leader, and then, also, to remind people just how far we’ve come in the last six years.” 

 

There are at least four others already seeking the GOP nomination.  Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette is also taking steps toward launching a campaign for governor.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

 

