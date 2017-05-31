Celebrating Another Year Of Survivorship With Cancer Patients In Ann Arbor

Whether it’s a journey or a struggle or a fight, dealing with cancer is tough on everyone.

There is a special “cancer survivors celebration” taking place this coming Sunday June 4th organized by the Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center in Ann Arbor and there will be a special guest, therapist and author Mike Verano.

89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry spoke with him about his own cancer journey and his thoughts on coming out on the other side of a cancer challenge… and finding peace in yourself and for your friends and family.

Listen to the full interview.

Mike has written several books about his cancer treatment and his therapeutic way of dealing with the entire process. He uses mindfulness and meditation to help those going through cancer treatment.

He'll be talking about being a cancer survivor and the fall out of treatment and some of the miracles that happen as a part of the process.

The event also includes an information fair, exhibits on survivorship issues, light refreshments and door prizes.

Doors open at 12:30pm Sunday, June 4th at the Morris Lawrence Building on the campus of Washtenaw Community College. The event is free, but space is limited. You can register here or by calling 734-998-7071. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.