Civic Matters: Ann Arbor Elections, Mapping Crime And Prospects For A Tax Renewal For The AAATA

The August primaries are over and the focus shifts to November. That is only a part of the conversation between David Fair and Mary Morgan of the CivCity Initiative in the weekly WEMU feature, "Civic Matters."

Civic Matters: 08/14/2017

Every Monday morning, the executive director of the CivCity Initiative joins WEMU's David Fair for a conversation on topics pertinent to Washtenaw County and the city of Ann Arbor. Mary Morgan provides news, analysis, commentary and explain the various ways residents can become more engaged. Mary Morgan brings a wealth of experience to the airwaves. While heading up the CivCity Initiative now, Mary was previously co-founder and publisher of the Ann Arbor Chronicle. Prior to that she served as a reporter and editor for the Ann Arbor News when it was a daily, print-edition newspaper.

TOPICS OF THIS WEEK'S DISCUSSION AND RELATED RESOURCES:

• A quick review of last week's election – with a link to the county mapping site that has a cool visual representation of the results. And a look ahead at the independent candidates who've filed for Ann Arbor city council in Wards 2, 4 & 5. • Speaking of maps – a reminder that folks can use CrimeMapping.com to get updates on crime in their neighborhood. Here's the map for Ann Arbor. • This week the board of the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority meets on Thursday. One topic that staff and board members are discussing: Putting a proposal on the August 2018 ballot to renew the tax for expanded services that voters approved in 2014. • Aug. 15 is City Hall Selfie Day! Yeah, it's kinda goofy – but a fun way to highlight local government. Hashtag #CityHallSelfie