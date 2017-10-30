Related Programs: 
Civic Matters: Election Day Resources, UM's Detroit Connector Bus Service Begins, And More

Mary Morgan, executive director of the CivCity Initiative

Are you ready for the November 7th elections? WEMU's David Fair and Mary Morgan direct you to some resources that can help you make informed decisions. And, that's only part of the conversation in this week's, "Civic Matters." 


Mary Morgan brings a wealth of experience to the airwaves.  While heading up the CivCity Initiative now, Mary was previously co-founder and publisher of the Ann Arbor Chronicle.  Prior to that, she served as a reporter and editor for the Ann Arbor News when it was a daily, print-edition newspaper. 

Resources for this week's topics: 

Want to vote absentee? You can if you're eligible.  Get details on the Ann Arbor clerk's website.  The Ann Arbor clerk's office will be open on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. til 2 p.m. for in-person absentee voting.  Saturday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Learn about the tax proposal for special education at a forum on Thursday, Nov. 2.  Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift will answer questions at Scarlett Middle School, 3300 Lorraine St.  The forum starts at 6:30 p.m.

Watch this brief explainer video about the countywide tax proposal for public safety & mental health services.  Thanks to Makayla Franklin, Wynneth Huang and Madeline Small – students in Skyline High Communications, Media & Public Policy magnet program – for making it! You can also watch a video of interviews with Sheriff Jerry Clayton and Trish Cortes, Director of Washtenaw County Community Mental Health, produced by Community Television Network.

Join the Ann Arbor War(d) Games!  friendly competition is playing out on Facebook, with the goal of boosting turnout in each of Ann Arbor's five wards on Nov. 7.  Even if you don't have a contested city council race – looking at you, Wards 1 & 3! – you'll be voting on tax proposals, so there's a reason to go to the polls

In non-election news, the stretch of South State Street between Ellsworth and Oakbrook is getting some TLC, and the city wants your input on its final recommendations.  A forum on Thursday, Nov. 2 focuses on the South State Street Corridor Transportation Study.  It runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, 3205 Boardwalk Dr.

Starting today, the University of Michigan's Detroit Connector bus begins expanded service – and for the first time, the general public can ride too!  The bus leaves Ann Arbor from the Central Campus Transit Center, and travels to the UM Detroit Center at 3663 Woodward Ave.  One-way trips cost between $6-$10 and you reserve a seat online.  Read more about this service on the Detroit Connector website!

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

