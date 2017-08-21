Civil Rights Groups Ask Governor To Call Out Kalkaska Hate Speech

Civil rights groups in Michigan are calling on Governor Rick Snyder to issue a stronger denunciation of comments by a local elected official calling for death to Muslims.

Rick Pluta reports on civil rights groups pushing Gov. Snyder to denounce comments made by Kalkaska Village President Jeff Seeting.

Eight groups sent a letter to Governor Snyder a week ago seeking a specific condemnation of remarks by Kalkaska Village President Jeff Seeting. He’s called for killing Muslims and members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Steve Spreitzer is with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity. He says the governor’s response so far is insufficient.

“Governor Snyder’s failure to denounce Kalkaska Village President Sieting’s remarks, I think, tells us where we are as a state right now.”

Governor Snyder issued a statement calling for unity a week ago. His press secretary says that includes denouncing hate speech of all types. Spreitzer appeared over the weekend on the Michigan Public Television show “Off The Record.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org