Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Civil Rights Groups Ask Governor To Call Out Kalkaska Hate Speech

By 25 minutes ago

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
Credit State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Civil rights groups in Michigan are calling on Governor Rick Snyder to issue a stronger denunciation of comments by a local elected official calling for death to Muslims.


Eight groups sent a letter to Governor Snyder a week ago seeking a specific condemnation of remarks by Kalkaska Village President Jeff Seeting.  He’s called for killing Muslims and members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Steve Spreitzer is with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity.  He says the governor’s response so far is insufficient.

“Governor Snyder’s failure to denounce Kalkaska Village President Sieting’s remarks, I think, tells us where we are as a state right now.” 

Governor Snyder issued a statement calling for unity a week ago.  His press secretary says that includes denouncing hate speech of all types.  Spreitzer appeared over the weekend on the Michigan Public Television show “Off The Record.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
civil rights
kalkaska
Rick Snyder
muslims
Black Lives Matter
Off the Record

Related Content

Board Of State Canvassers Approve Ballot Proposals

By Cheyna Roth Aug 18, 2017
Ballot Box
FutundBeidl / flickr.com

Several ballot proposals for Michigan’s 2018 election crossed a hurdle Thursday.


Civil Rights Attorney Announces Candidacy For State Attorney General

By Cheyna Roth Aug 16, 2017
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Civil-rights attorney Dana Nessel will run for state Attorney General


LGBTQ Activists Call For Clarity In State’s Civil Rights Law

By Cheyna Roth Jul 26, 2017
LGBT
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

LGBT activists say the state’s civil rights law is too vague when it comes to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. 