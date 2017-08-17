Concerns Over Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens Leads To Policy Forum In Washtenaw County

By 51 seconds ago
  • The affordable housing forum was hosted at the Ypsilanti Community Schools Administration building.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    The affordable housing forum was hosted at the Ypsilanti Community Schools Administration building.
    Jorge Avellan / WEMU
  • State Representative Adame Zemke from the 55th District and Yousef Rabhi from the 53rd District attended. The event was hosted by State Representative Ronnie Peterson from the 54 District.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    State Representative Adame Zemke from the 55th District and Yousef Rabhi from the 53rd District attended. The event was hosted by State Representative Ronnie Peterson from the 54 District.
    Jorge Avellan / WEMU
  • Henry Johnson, Board Member of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan also took part in the forum.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Henry Johnson, Board Member of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan also took part in the forum.
    Jorge Avellan / WEMU

Nearly 70 community leaders, many of them Washtenaw County elected officials, gathered today for a policy forum to address the growing need for affordable housing for senior citizens. 


"Seniors are going to dominate population growth in the region from now until 2040."

For Southeast Michigan, that figure is expected to increase from 413,000 senior citizens to 828,000 during that period.  Mark Treskon, Research Associate from the Washington D.C. think tank group, "Urban Institute," presented the information during the forum.  Washtenaw County Board of Commissioner Ricky Jefferson says state officials need to provide more help.

"To find ways to redo our laws that I guess in the last few years are making it difficult for seniors to have affordable housing."

State Representative Adam Zemke from the 55th District agrees.

"Work on requirements around certain percentages of development that need to be designated for affordable housing."

Zemke added that both local and state officials should also look into identifying existing housing that could be used for affordable housing.

Henry Johnson, Board Member of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan also took part in the forum.  He says state laws that allow construction developers to obtain tax incentives for providing affordable housing also need to be re-examined. 

"If their (developers) intent is to meet the minimum requirement and then convert to for profit as soon as they can, I think that's an ethical issue that needs to be considered.  And probably should be a longer term."

Johnson refers to the fifteen years some property owners, who are getting tax incentives, have to opt out of affordable housing to start charging market value for their units.  State Representative Ronnie Peterson from the 54th District hosted the event after residents from the Cross Street Village apartments voiced their concerns over possibly losing their units later this month.  The property owner is considering opting out of its affordable housing agreement.

 

Tags: 
affordable housing
washtenaw county
senior citizens
City of Ypsilanti
Ann Arbor

Related Content

Exploring The Proposed 'Veridian At County Farm' Development With Matt Grocoff

By Aug 4, 2017
Courtesy Image / https://www.facebook.com/veridianatcountyfarm/

A forward-thinking housing project in Ann Arbor is closer to reality.  The Board of Commissioners this week agreed, in principle, to sell a county-owned parcel of land on Platt Rd. for a development to be known as, "Verdian at County Farm."   WEMU's David Fair delves inside the project with the the driving force behind the project, Matt Grocoff, principal at Thrive Collaborative. 

89.1 WEMU Partners With CivCity Initiative To Highlight Engagement Opportunities In Washtenaw County

By & Jul 17, 2017
Civic Matters Mary Morgan
Courtesy photo / Myra Klarman

Every Monday morning, the executive director of the CivCity Initiative will join WEMU's David Fair  for a conversation on topics pertinent to Washtenaw County and the city of Ann Arbor. Mary Morgan will provide news, analysis, commentary and explain the various ways residents can become more engaged. Today marked the first such conversation, touching on a variety of topics and opportunities. 


Long-Term Project To Create More Affordable Housing In Washtenaw County Starts In 2017

By & Dec 26, 2016
Ann Arbor
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

After years of discussion and action, affordable housing remains a pressing issue in our area.  Washtenaw County officials have been working on a long-term plan, and part of that includes creation of more affordable units in Pittsfield Township and the City of Ann Arbor.