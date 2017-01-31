Congresswoman Debbie Dingell Joins Effort to Defund And Rescind President Trump's Immigration Order

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joined with 160-others in the U-S House in sponsoring legislation taking aim at the Executive Order on immigration and refugee policy. The 12th District Democrat joined WEMU's David Fair this morning to discuss what's next.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell represents Michigan's 12th Congressional District. The district, and her representation, extends into Washtenaw County. Dingell is a Democrat from Dearborn, which is a city often referred to as "North America's Arab Capitol." It is an area that has already been impacted by President Trump's Executive Order on immigration and refugee policy.

On Monday, Dingell joined with 160 of her colleagues in the U-S House of Representatives in sponsoring legislation to defund and rescind the presidential order. Dingell issues the following statement on Monday:

January 30, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12) today joined more than 160 House colleagues in introducing legislation to defund and rescind President Donald Trump’s Executive Order suspending the refugee program and banning individuals from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The Statue of Liberty Values (SOLVE) Act prevents any funds from being used to implement the Executive Order.

“Providing for a strong national security includes protecting the fundamental pillars of our democracy: freedom of religion, freedom of speech, compassion and justice,” said Dingell. “This Executive Order runs contrary to our values as Americans, and I am proud to stand with my colleagues to say that we will not allow fear and hatred to divide us. We will stand together as Americans to protect the values and ideals that make this nation great.”

The SOLVE Act was introduced following confusion and fear after the implementation of the President’s Executive Order on Friday banning refugees and individuals from seven majority Muslim countries. Over the weekend at airports across the country, individuals, including lawful permanent residents, were detained or denied entry to the United States. Text of the legislation can be read here.