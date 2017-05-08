Congresswoman Tours EPA Plant In Ann Arbor Following Staff And Program Cuts

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was in Ann Arbor Monday to tour the Environmental Protection Agency’s emission lab and to share her concerns about the facility’s future.

It’s one of several EPA facilities facing potential job losses and other budget cuts under the Trump administration.

Dingell says the facility is a “world treasure” that provides invaluable research.

Lisa Barry spoke to her immediately following her tour of the lab.

Listen to the full interview.

Dingell had previously sent a letter to President Trump asking that the Ann Arbor plant not be closed.