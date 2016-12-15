Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Court Hearing On Ann Arbor's 1,4 Dioxane Plume Scheduled For Today

By Dec 15, 2016
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Washtenaw County Circuit Courthouse
Credit jimmywayne / flickr.com

A Washtenaw County Circuit Court judge will hear a motion this morning at 9AM regarding the 1,4 Dioxane situation in our area.  


Washtenaw County, along with the county's health department and its health officer, are seeking to intervene in litigation between the State of Michigan and Gelman Sciences, the company responsible for the local plume.

The legal action is being taken after the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recently made a decision.  

Ellen Rabinowitz is the health officer.

"We issued emergency rules at the end of October that lowered the clean-up criteria and focused on clean-up."

The state also recognized the local contamination as a public health threat.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
1-4 Dioxane
Washtenaw County Circuit Court
Washtenaw County Health Department
Ellen Rabinowitz
Gelman Sciences
Michigan Department of Environmental Quaility
washtenaw county

Related Content

Washtenaw County Will Take Dioxane Contamination Matter To Court

By Dec 9, 2016
Washtenaw County Public Health
Washtenaw County / ewashtenaw.org

Washtenaw County, along with the its health department and health officer, has taken legal action on isses related to the area's 1,4 Dioxane contamination plume. 


Ann Arbor Residents Voice Concerns At Town Hall On 1,4 Dioxane Plume

By Oct 28, 2016
Jorge Avellan / 89.1 WEMU

For decades, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has been working with Gelman Sciences to clean-up the 1,4 Dioxane chemical the company released in certain parts of Ann Arbor.  To this day, the DEQ continues to say the levels are below their precautionary standards and are not harmful. To give voice to concerned residents, city, county and state officials put together Thursday night's town hall forum. 


The Green Room: The Ann Arbor Area's 1,4 Dioxane Plume-Part 22

By & Sep 30, 2016
Barbara Lucas / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor’s dioxane plume is rather unusual, in that it emanates from just one source. That source is the old Gelman Sciences facility on Wagner Road in Scio Township. Other area's of dioxane contamination around the country, such as  the KL Avenue Landfill in Kalamazoo, have many “Responsible Parties” contributing to the contamination problem. Even with a single source, assigning responsibility for clean-up remains complicated in Ann Arbor.  In this installment of "The Green Room"  we try to untangle the confusing web of who is who when it comes to liability. 