Court Hearing On Ann Arbor's 1,4 Dioxane Plume Scheduled For Today

A Washtenaw County Circuit Court judge will hear a motion this morning at 9AM regarding the 1,4 Dioxane situation in our area.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on this morning's scheduled court hearing regarding Ann Arbor's 1,4 dioxane plume.

Washtenaw County, along with the county's health department and its health officer, are seeking to intervene in litigation between the State of Michigan and Gelman Sciences, the company responsible for the local plume.

The legal action is being taken after the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recently made a decision.

Ellen Rabinowitz is the health officer.

"We issued emergency rules at the end of October that lowered the clean-up criteria and focused on clean-up."

The state also recognized the local contamination as a public health threat.

