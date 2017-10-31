creative:impact-Jill Damon And 16 Hands Gallery In Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District

It's been a long journey for the 16 Hands art gallery in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District. It wasn't always located there. It has gone through temporary closures and relocate twice. Owner Jill Damon has put much of her life into creating a place that matters to her, to her art and to the community. WEMU's David Fair and president and CEO of the Arts Alliance, Deb Polich, bring you the story in a conversation with Jill Damon on this week's edition of "creative:impact."

Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. Through the feature series, creative:impact, 89.1 WEMU's David Fair and co-host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of The Arts Alliance, will explore the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. creative:impact will air at 7:50am and 9:50am each Tuesday as part of Morning Edition.

RESOURCES:

16 Hands Art Gallery

"First Friday" Events in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District

Details on specific event;

Friday, November 3rd, 5-8pm

First Friday celebration in the Kerrytown District in Ann Arbor - a monthly event in the Kerrytown District that just started in August.

At 16 Hands - Live music and poetry performed by 5 teens from the Neutral Zone's B-side.

The district-wide First Friday event extends thru the whole weekend and includes a Passport game. To play, pick up a Passport at any of the participating businesses, travel around the district getting stamps in your passport at each business. Turn in your passport by 5pm Sunday for a chance to win a prize (each business provides a prize).

Open to the public. No purchase necessary and no entrance fee.

Hours for most of the venues, including 16 Hands, are Friday 10-8, Saturday 10-6, Sunday 11-5.

