Eastern Michigan Jazz Appreciation With Woody Chenoweth

There is an adage that two heads are better than one. In the case of this morning’s 89.1 jazz Show, that adage rings true. I invited Woody Chenoweth who teaches Jazz Appreciation at Eastern Michigan University to join me on the air to wrap up Jazz Appreciation Month. I asked him to choose some of his favorite pieces, to explain them to us and to tell us what to listen for. I was not disappointed and neither were fellow listeners. Woody shared great stories of growing up in Pinckney and studying with challenging, insightful teachers – many with major EMU connections – and the music they led him to.

As Woody explained the details of music in terms that anyone could understand and picked out highlights for us to heed, I realized why he is respected by his colleagues in EMU’s School Of Music and Dance and most importantly, by his students. His playlist choices were refreshing – from Mr. Broadway by Dave Brubeck to Something by Snarky Puppy featuring Lalah Hathaway. Our conversation touched on many points – from the challenges of learning the craft to the joy of living in the moment and communicating emotions beyond words. Woody and I both agree that making music is about cooperating and creating with other people. Music is best shared live and experienced with others. I am very grateful to Woody Chenoweth for sharing his musical experiences and observations with WEMU live in studio. I could not have wrapped up Jazz Appreciation Month on any higher note.

— Linda Yohn is the WEMU Music Director, and host of 89.1 Jazz. On twitter @LindaYohn or email her at studio@wemu.org