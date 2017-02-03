EMU Among America's Most Accommodating Schools For Veterans And Military Personnel

Eastern Michigan University has been ranked one of the top "Military Friendly" schools in the nation for 2017.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on EMU being named one of the most "military friendly" schools in the country.

EMU took fifth place in a study conducted by GI Jobs Magazine that looked at universities with over 10,000 students. This is the first time Eastern achieved a top ten rating.

Michael Wise is the Assistant Director of Military and Veteran Services at EMU. He says the ranking will help grow the 300-plus group of veterans and military students at Eastern.

"Part of the process is, you know, the magazine actually puts us on the roster. And so when people open that magazine, they see, you know, who are the top ten universities in the United States."

The magazine considered admissions and transition assistance, as well as orientation programs directed at veterans and military students for the ranking among other factors.

