Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

EMU Among America's Most Accommodating Schools For Veterans And Military Personnel

By 1 hour ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Credit Eastern Michigan University / http://www.emich.edu/cot/rotc/emuarmyrotc.html

Eastern Michigan University has been ranked one of the top "Military Friendly" schools in the nation for 2017. 


EMU took fifth place in a study conducted by GI Jobs Magazine that looked at universities with over 10,000 students.  This is the first time Eastern achieved a top ten rating.  

Michael Wise is the Assistant Director of Military and Veteran Services at EMU.  He says the ranking will help grow the 300-plus group of veterans and military students at Eastern.  

"Part of the process is, you know, the magazine actually puts us on the roster.  And so when people open that magazine, they see, you know, who are the top ten universities in the United States."

The magazine considered admissions and transition assistance, as well as orientation programs directed at veterans and military students for the ranking among other factors.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
Eastern Michigan University
military
EMU Military and Veterans Resource Center

Related Content

U-M And EMU Stand By International Students Amid President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

By Jan 31, 2017
courtesy photo / twitter

The Presidents of the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University are standing with international students amid President Trump's Executive Order on immigration.  


Quirky Commute To Campus Is Quicker For These EMU Students

By Jan 24, 2017
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

They're rare on college campuses around Michigan, but a couple of Eastern Michigan University students are traveling around the Ypsilanti campus on a "Moto Uni."  It's a one-wheeled, Segway-like machine that costs up to $1700 and takes several days to learn to ride.  I spoke with EMU seniors Daniel Larson and Kyle Wickham about their experiences riding them on campus and around town. 

  

EMU Takes A 'Hands On' Approach To STEM Education

By , & Jan 6, 2017
EMU Stem
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum have formed a new collaborative initiative in an effort to take STEM education into the community: