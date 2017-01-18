EMU Students Who Protested Racist Graffiti Still Uncertain About Misconduct Charges

A student conduct hearing was held on Tuesday for one of the 15 Eastern Michigan University students identified as having participated in a peaceful sit-in at the Student Center last fall. The protest was spawned by racist graffiti discovered on campus.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on a student conduct hearing regarding the sit-in at the EMU Student Center.

Nearly 50 students and staff members from Eastern Michigan University chanted outside of the Office of Student Conduct on campus.

Senior Demajae Muray met with University administrators to appeal the charges that could lead to a deferred suspension. He was told the University should make a decision regarding his case by Monday.

"If Eastern is truly on our side, then the charges will get dropped. We just had a MLK celebration. Acknowledge that. Don't be hypocrites."

In the past, EMU has said conduct measures were taken because students didn't leave the Student Center after it officially closed and not because they were protesting.

