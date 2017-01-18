Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

EMU Students Who Protested Racist Graffiti Still Uncertain About Misconduct Charges

By 37 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
  • EMU student Demajae Muray after conduct hearing.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    EMU student Demajae Muray after conduct hearing.
    Jorge Avellan / WEMU
  • Nearly 50 people wait outside the Office of Student Conduct on campus during the hearing.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Nearly 50 people wait outside the Office of Student Conduct on campus during the hearing.
    Jorge Avellan / WEMU
  • EMU administrators at hearing. Among them is Calvin Phillips, Associate Vice-President of Student Affairs.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    EMU administrators at hearing. Among them is Calvin Phillips, Associate Vice-President of Student Affairs.
    Daquann Harrison / EMU student.

A student conduct hearing was held on Tuesday for one of the 15 Eastern Michigan University students identified as having participated in a peaceful sit-in at the Student Center last fall.  The protest was spawned by  racist graffiti discovered on campus. 


Nearly 50 students and staff members from Eastern Michigan University chanted outside of the Office of Student Conduct on campus.  

Senior Demajae Muray met with University administrators to appeal the charges that could lead to a deferred suspension.  He was told the University should make a decision regarding his case by Monday.

"If Eastern is truly on our side, then the charges will get dropped.  We just had a MLK celebration.  Acknowledge that.  Don't be hypocrites."  

In the past, EMU has said conduct measures were taken because students didn't leave the Student Center after it officially closed and not because they were protesting.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is the Ann Arbor beat reporter and anchor for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
racist graffiti
Eastern Michigan University
EMU Student Center
MLK

Related Content

Video Expressing Frustration Over EMU's Response To Racially-Charged Incidents Released Online

By Jan 5, 2017
Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University students released a video through social media to express how they feel about how the administration addresses race relations issues on campus. 


A President's Commission On Diversity & Inclusion Named At EMU

By Dec 14, 2016
Eastern Michigan University

In response to several incidents of racist grafitti found on the Eastern Michigan University campus in recent months, a "President's Commission on Diversity and Inclusion" has been named by Dr. James Smith.

More Student Protestors At EMU Face Discipline, One Of Them Shares His Side Of The Story

By Dec 7, 2016
Jorge Avellan

  

More students at Eastern Michigan University are now facing discipline for an overnight protest on campus just over a month ago.

I spoke with one of the original four students to be disciplined for that protest.