Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Female Genital Mutilation Bills Move Through Senate Committee

By Cheyna Roth 24 minutes ago

Michigan State Capitol Building
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Lawmakers are moving fast to ramp up prison time for female genital mutilation. 


Removing or altering the genitalia of a minor female for non-medical purposes is already a federal crime with a five-year penalty.  But a state Senate committee just passed bills to make it a state crime as well – with up to 15 years in prison as a penalty. 

Bill sponsor, Republican Senator Rick Jones said the five-year penalty isn’t enough. 

“It still took place,” he said.  “So, we’re gonna make it a 15-year felony here in Michigan, and we wanna make a very strong statement, never again in Michigan.”

The bills follow the federal indictment of two Detroit doctors for allegedly conspiring to perform female genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota. 

Northwestern Professor, Doctor Lori Post is an activist against female genital mutilation.  She says Michigan could be a leader in fighting against female genital mutilation – but only if the public will follows through with government action. 

“Sending someone to the pen for 15 years is an incredible sanction for something that’s been dismissed, ignored – everyone’s turned a blind eye to it,” she said.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
genital mutilation
Michigan State Senate
Rick Jones

Related Content

Experts Say Outlawing Genital Mutilation Alone Can’t Stop It

By Cheyna Roth May 2, 2017
Michigan State Senate
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A state Senate committee holds a hearing today on bills to outlaw female genital mutilation in Michigan.  It’s already a federal crime with a penalty of up to five years in prison.  The bill’s sponsors say that’s not tough enough.  A lot of experts say a tougher law may not be enough to deter an entrenched cultural and religious practice.     


Money For Flint Finally Approved

By Apr 28, 2017
Flint Water
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

After stops and starts, the state Legislature has adopted a bill to send $100 million to Flint to replace lead pipes.  The money is from the federal government, but had to be approved by state lawmakers.

Second Amendment Advocates Flock To State Capitol

By Cheyna Roth Apr 27, 2017
Gun
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Wednesday was the annual Second Amendment March in Lansing.  Gun enthusiasts took to the Capitol for speeches and mass open-carrying of firearms. 