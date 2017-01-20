Former Ypsilanti Mayor Among Those Headed To Washington For The National Women’s March

Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington D.C. The gathered are calling for equality and equity for all Americans with an end to discrimination in all its forms. Former Ypsilanti Mayor Cheryl Farmer set out for the nation's capital early this morning and made time to talk with WEMU’s David Fair.

Listen to the full interview.

Here is a list of events taking place on Saturday:

Washington D.C.: 10 AM, start at Independence Ave and Third Street SW. 77 organizations, including NOW, are co-hosting. https://www.womensmarch.com/event-details/ Get on the bus! www.icpj.org

Lansing: 1-3 PM, rally on the Capitol steps! This rally will be followed by the Women Organize Michigan Summit at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lansing. https://www.marchonlansing.org/

Ypsilanti: The March for Love, Resilience and Action begins at Noon at Bona Sera Café, 200 West Michigan Avenue. The procession route will pass by and honor Ypsilanti locales significant to the movements for civil rights, women’s equality and human rights and conclude back at Bona Sera with a celebration of our people power. https://www.facebook.com/loveresilienceactionypsi/

Ann Arbor: Gather at 1:30 PM outside the Federal Building at the corner of Liberty and Fifth. The March begins at 2 PM and ends at the Diag for a rally. For details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1260030690742284/

