Governor Snyder Picks Kurtis Wilder For New Supreme Court Justice

Governor Rick Snyder has chosen the newest member of the Michigan Supreme Court.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth reports on Judge Kurtis Wilder's appointment to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Judge Kurtis Wilder is the first of a couple appointments Governor Snyder has to make in the coming weeks. He will replace Justice Robert Young who retired from the court in April to return to his former law firm, Dickenson Wright.

Wilder is a former Chief Judge of the Washtenaw County Trial Court. He currently serves on the state Court of Appeals.

Governor Snyder said Wilder has already done great work to help the state.

“I think we’ve been privileged to have the best court in the United States with the Supreme Court that we’ve had. But we can always enhance that,” Snyder said. “So I view this as an opportunity to continue that path and have a great person join the court.”

Wilder will replace Justice Robert Young. Young retired from the court in April to return to his former law firm Dickenson Wright. He said he would be a rule of law justice.

“I’m going to continue to be dedicated and devoted to a fair and reasonable interpretation of all the litigation that comes before me,” he said. “Each statute, each constitutional provision.”

Snyder will likely appoint a fifth justice soon as Justice Larson heads to the Circuit Court pending Senate confirmation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org