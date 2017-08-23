Related Program: 
On The Ground Ypsilanti: Water Street - What's Next?

By 44 minutes ago

Beth Ernat at Ypsilanti CIty Hall (picture from the #OTGYpsi piece linked in the post)
Credit Concentrate Media

Each week, WEMU is sitting down with Brianna Kelly from Concentrate Media to discuss their latest work on the "On The Ground Ypsilanti" project.  Today the conversation is about the Water Street property - the past, the millage vote, and the impact the property could have on the future of Ypsilanti.  Patrick Campion interviewed Brianna Kelly and Beth Ernat, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Ypsilanti.


Resources:

Concentrate Ann Arbor

Brianna Kelly's Feature Article:  "Ypsi's Water Street debt is officially getting paid off. How did we get here and what's next?" 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

