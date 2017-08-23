On The Ground Ypsilanti: Water Street - What's Next?

Each week, WEMU is sitting down with Brianna Kelly from Concentrate Media to discuss their latest work on the "On The Ground Ypsilanti" project. Today the conversation is about the Water Street property - the past, the millage vote, and the impact the property could have on the future of Ypsilanti. Patrick Campion interviewed Brianna Kelly and Beth Ernat, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Ypsilanti.

Patrick Campion talks with Brianna Kelly and Beth Ernat about the past, present and future of the Water Street property in Ypsilanti.

Resources:

Concentrate Ann Arbor

Brianna Kelly's Feature Article: "Ypsi's Water Street debt is officially getting paid off. How did we get here and what's next?"

