Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Gun Bills Getting Rid Of Permits Pass The State House

By Cheyna Roth 44 seconds ago

Open Carry of Guns
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Controversial gun legislation was up for a vote in the state House Wednesday. 


The legislation would get rid of the permit necessary to carry a concealed weapon – along with the training requirement to get a gun.

Advocates say you already don’t need a permit to open carry.

Dean Greenblatt is an attorney for Michigan Open Carry.  He said, “All these bills really do is eliminate a five-year felony from those people who are already carrying their firearm lawfully and put on a coat.”

But opponents, like Democratic Representative Jewell Jones, say opening up gun laws is dangerous.  Jones said it is especially harmful to people of color, and people should have the right to live without fear of gun violence.  He said on the House floor:

“As a young Black man who has to read articles in the newspaper and have to see clips on social media and hear interviews on the radio about senseless gun deaths that happen in neighborhoods like mine and yours, near and far across our state, my question is, ‘why does one right take priority over another?’”

While the bills mainly passed on party lines, some Republicans did cross over and vote against the bills. 

HB 4416 , HB 4417, HB 4418, and HB 4419 are now on their way to the Senate.

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Guns
Open Carry
Michigan House of Representatives
Jewell Jones
Michigan State Senate

