How (And Where) To Enjoy The Solar Eclipse In Southeast Michigan

Today is the day the first solar eclipse to be visible in North America in 40 years, and it will have skywatchers looking up in awe. Many of the serious astronomers from Washtenaw County left town to watch the solar eclipse it in its totality. But, closer to home, staff from the University of Michigan Museum of Natual History and some members of the U-M department of Astronomy will be watching from the Diag in Ann Arbor.


If you didn't get a chance to leave Southeast Michigan to move to an optimal viewing area across the country, U-M professor of Astronomy, Joel Bregman offers some suggestions on how you can enjoy the eclipse locally.

He echoes the many dangers of looking directly at the Sun during the eclipse. But, he says you can actually enjoy the eclipse if you look down on the ground: by looking at the pavement under a tree that is blocking most of the sun, it will work as a natural "pinhole," and create images of sun on the pavement.

Stay tuned for all the updates on WEMU during all day during this solar event.

  • Jorge Avellan will have live updates from the local viewing parties with Michael Jewett
  • During All Things Considered, Lisa Barry will chat with experts from EMU, Norbert Vance, as well as U-M experts in Nebraska - where 100% full eclipse viewing will be possible.

Some of the local organizations with special eclipse watching events:

  • The solar eclipse party held today at the Ann Arbor downtown library from 1-3:30.
  •  The Ypsilanti District library will offer special viewing events in 3 of its locations.   
  • Follow the eclipse as it happens across the nation with NPR News

Didn't get a chance to purchase protective glasses? You can also watch it at home, online with live streaming from NASA.

Send us your eclipse viewing party pictures on Twitter @WEMU891 or email studio@wemu.org

