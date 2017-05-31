Issues Of The Environment: A Conversation With Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor

The city of Ann Arbor continues its push to remain an environmental leader. There are ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and better remediate a 1,4 dioxane plume. Many of the environmental initiatives and local opportunities will be highlighted in the upcoming 17th Annual Mayor’s Green Fair. David Fair covers these topics with Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor in this week’s edition of "Issues of the Environment."

* The City of Ann Arbor mayor's office is hosting the 17th annual Mayor's Green Fair on Main Street Friday, June 9, 6–9 p.m. to celebrate the community's environmental leadership as exhibited by citizens, nonprofits, government and businesses.

* Ann Arbor City Council unanimously adopted a new policy this month requiring all renovations of city facilities that are included in the city's Capital Improvements Plan to comply with current Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) criteria for existing buildings and to incorporate solar power and other alternative/renewable energy sources to the greatest extent possible. This week, they began considering solar installations for public structures.

* In recent months, Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Tim Connors has allowed the city of Ann Arbor, Scio Township, Washtenaw County, and the Watershed Council to intervene as co-plaintiffs in the longstanding and previously settled litigation between the state and the polluter that is being reopened in light of new developments, including new state standards for dioxane. (The emergency rule for the vapor form of dioxane ended recently, but the liquid form was extended.)

17th Annual Mayor's Green Fair

The City of Ann Arbor mayor's office is hosting the 17th annual Mayor's Green Fair on Main Street Friday, June 9, 6–9 p.m. Ann Arbor's downtown Main Street will be closed to car traffic between Huron and William Streets, remaining open for pedestrians, Green Fair guests and displays of environmental information, "green" products, live music, and general enjoyment of the urban outdoor environment. Information, entertainment, and hands-on activities for all ages will be provided.

The Green Fair hosts three related events:

* ​The Environmental Leaders Area showcases environmental nonprofit organizations, government agencies and participating businesses that have earned the "WasteKnot*" partners and/or Community Partners for Clean Streams designation from Washtenaw County. Many of the exhibit areas will provide information and host hands-on activities for all ages, such as environmental information, crafts, and live birds of prey demonstrations.

* The Clean Energy Expo, coordinated by the local nonprofit organization Clean Energy Coalition, provides a forum for innovative energy-saving designs and actions, including displays of alternative fuel vehicles, demonstrations of green building materials, solar energy installations, renewable energy installations and more!

* The Green Commute Area, sponsored by the getDowntown Program, showcases a variety of ordinary and innovative sustainable transportation choices — ranging from ArborBike, the new bike share program for Ann Arbor, to AAATA's hybrid buses and Zipcars. Valet bike parking will be offered.

Green Fair is a zero-waste event.

