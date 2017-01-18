Related Programs: 
Issues of the Environment
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Issues Of The Environment: Google To Run Global Operations With 100 Percent Renewable Energy

By 36 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Issues of the Environment
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Google Logo
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair talks to Sam Arons,Strategic Negotiator for Datacenter Energy at Google, about the tech giant's plans to operate completely on renewable energy sources by the end of 2017.


Overview

   *Google, one of Washtenaw County’s top employers, is the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world.  It has pledged to be 100% renewable in 2017.  The tech giant says renewables are important to combat climate change, and it makes good business sense.

   *The 5.7 terawatt-hours of electricity Google consumes each year is equal to the output of two 500 megawatt coal plants, and, in 2017, they will purchase enough renewable energy to power two Ann Arbors and two Ypsilantis.  

   *According to Sam Arons, Strategic Negotiator for Datacenter Energy for Google, the company can plan better with renewables because prices are more stable than with fossil fuels.  He says the more renewable energy Google buys, the more the price of renewable energy declines. 

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

Tags: 
renewable energy
Google
washtenaw county
Ann Arbor
#Ypsilanti
coal
fossil fuels
environment
climate change

Related Content

Jeff Irwin's Tenure As Ann Arbor State Representative Comes To An End

By Dec 29, 2016
Jeff Irwin
Michigan House of Representatives / housedems.com

The legislative session in Lansing came to an end this year with a flurry.  Numerous bills were passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and sent to Governor Rick Snyder to be signed into law.  For some, it marks an end to time in office, but it also doesn't necessarily mean goodbye.


1st Friday Focus On The Environment: Michigan Energy Policy

By Sep 2, 2016

The State of Michigan has languished without passage of a new energy law for well over  a year. In this month's panel discussion on we look at where the legislation stands, where there is common ground and what may happen before the end of the calendar year.


Vote On Controversial Solar Energy Bill Delayed Again By State Senate Committee

By Amanda LeClaire May 24, 2016
WEMU

 A bill that will allow utility companies to collect energy produced by residential solar panels and sell it back to homeowners at retail price continues to be stalled in a state Senate Committee. 

Michigan Non-Profits Looking To Google To Fight Human Trafficking

By Cheyna Roth Nov 3, 2016
Google
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Michigan non-profits are looking into an innovative way of fighting human trafficking.  The idea is to take advantage of free advertising on Google.