Issues Of The Environment: Google To Run Global Operations With 100 Percent Renewable Energy

In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair talks to Sam Arons,Strategic Negotiator for Datacenter Energy at Google, about the tech giant's plans to operate completely on renewable energy sources by the end of 2017.

Issues of the Environment: 01/18/17

Overview

*Google, one of Washtenaw County’s top employers, is the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world. It has pledged to be 100% renewable in 2017. The tech giant says renewables are important to combat climate change, and it makes good business sense.

*The 5.7 terawatt-hours of electricity Google consumes each year is equal to the output of two 500 megawatt coal plants, and, in 2017, they will purchase enough renewable energy to power two Ann Arbors and two Ypsilantis.

*According to Sam Arons, Strategic Negotiator for Datacenter Energy for Google, the company can plan better with renewables because prices are more stable than with fossil fuels. He says the more renewable energy Google buys, the more the price of renewable energy declines.

