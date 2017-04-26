Related Programs: 
Issues of the Environment
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Issues Of The Environment: Managing Invasive Mute Swans In Michigan Waters

By 5 hours ago

Swans on a lake are typically a beautiful sight, but one breed of swan has been disrupting Michigan's ecosystem.  In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair talks to Holly Vaughn, Wildlife Communications Coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, about the management of invasive mute swans.


Overview

   *   Mute swans, a non-native species introduced from Europe, have become a concern for the trumpeter swan (which is native and a state-threatened species).  In recent years, trumpeter swans have made a good comeback in our area.  However, the mute swan population has not been in check, and they compete for resources.

   *   This summer, the Dexter area is working with the DNR to conduct active management of mute swans that includes oiling the eggs so that they don't hatch and euthanizing some adults.

   *   There has been little outcry over the swan culling in our area, and most residents who live on these lakes support the control efforts.  But a Michigan-based Facebook group, “Save Our Swans,” does exist.

   *   Holly Vaughn, Wildlife Communications Coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, says the MDNR provides management services to communities who ask for the service.  A township resolution is needed or 70% of landowners on the lake must be in favor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

Tags: 
Invasive Species
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
environment
swan
endangered species
dexter

Related Content

Michigan And Ontario Negotiating Waterways Strategy

By Jun 16, 2016
Soo Locks
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario are negotiating a strategy to boost trade opportunities in the region. 


Issues Of The Environment: The Washtenaw County Pollution Prevention Program

By Apr 5, 2017
Washtenaw County Public Health / www.ewashtenaw.org/government/departments/public_health/

Recent events in our community, like the Ann Arbor area’s 1,4-dioxane plume, have increased residents’ awareness of – and concern about – the chemicals companies use.  While many state and federal regulations may exist that govern chemical storage and manufacturing, these regulations generally do not involve an onsite inspection component.  As a result, the programs are enforced on a complaint basis or incident, after the fact.  In this week’s "Issues of the Environment," WEMU’s David Fair talks with Kristen Schweighoefer,  Environmental Health Director for Washtenaw County Public Health, about 25 years of effort to manage these issues in Washtenaw County.


Michigan Is Running Out Of Cleanup Money

By Mar 7, 2017
Abandoned Industrial Site
Pixabay / pixabay.com

The state is close to running out of money to clean thousands of abandoned, polluted properties all across Michigan.


Issues Of The Environment: Ann Arbor And Ypsilanti Step Up To Help Save The Monarch Butterfly

By Jul 6, 2016
Monarch Butterfly
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The monarch butterfly is one of the most iconic images in nature.  Yet, the species is not as strong in number as many believe.  In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair speaks to Nicole Muench, habitat and education coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation, about efforts to save the monarch butterfly from extinction.