Issues Of The Environment: Tips For Reducing Holiday Waste

By 13 minutes ago
Recycle Ann Arbor Logo
Credit Courtesy Photo / recycleannarbor.org

The holidays are all but wrapped up, but now you have deal with a lot of trash and unwanted decorations.  In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair talks to Christine Chessler-Stull, Outreach & Zero Waste Coordinator for Recycle Ann Arbor, about the best ways to reduce your holiday waste.


Overview

   *   According to Use Less Stuff (ULS), extra holiday waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about one million extra tons per week.

  *   Reducing your impact on the environment while saving money this season only takes a few changes to habits.

  *   Try giving experiential gifts like vacations or services, gift certificates for massages & spa treatments, or give homemade gifts.

   *   Try to use reusable or recycled materials.  Reuse gift bags & wrapping materials.  Try not to overly package gifts.

   *   Look for the appropriate place in Washtenaw County to recycle or donate items that may not have been possible in years past, including bubble wrap, batteries, textiles, Christmas lights, Christmas trees, cooking oil, electronics, and plastic bags.

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

