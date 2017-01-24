Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis In Ann Arbor

Join WEMU jazz hosts for a very special evening with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, March 4th in Hill Auditorium



Festivities get underway at 8:00pm at Hill Auditorium where the incomparable Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra will present a stunning variety of new works from illustrious names in music. After the performance you can help WEMU celebrate our 40th anniversary of jazz at a special reception with Wynton Marsalis immediately following the performance. You'll enjoy Hors d'oeuvres, desserts, wine, and coffee in the Hill Auditorium Mezzanine Room with fellow WEMU friends and supporters.



For a gift of $300 you and your guest can be part of this very special evening. Only 100 pairs of tickets remain, and the event sells out quickly, so make your gift today online.

“The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis is so far from the usual big-band cliché that it’s mind-blowing.” (Dallas)

Since 1988, Wynton Marsalis has led the 15-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, which simultaneously honors the rich heritage of Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong while presenting a stunning variety of new works from illustrious names, many of whom perform regularly with the ensemble. From swinging to supple, it’s all sheer jazz perfection — and no wonder these annual appearances have become a favorite of UMS audiences. “You know it’s a good gig when you can’t tell if the band or the audience is having more fun.” (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

See more at: University Musical Society