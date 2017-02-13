Related Programs: 
Lawmakers Spruce Up Failed Bill – Say This Time It’s More Attractive To Smaller Cities

By Cheyna Roth 51 minutes ago

Abandoned Auto Factory in Detroit
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Lawmakers want to offer more incentives to developers building on undesirable land.  The legislation revives a law that didn’t pass last session. 


Repackaged as the Michigan Thrive Initiative, supporters say the bills would help abandoned buildings, contaminated land, and other underdeveloped areas across Michigan. 

But, last session, some criticized the legislation’s apparent emphasis on reviving major cities like Detroit. 

Republican Senator Ken Horn is a bill sponsor. 

“We have brownfields across the state.  This is not just revolving around one city.  We have holes that need to be filled.  We have buildings that are crumbling.”

Horn says the legislation would mean taxpayers wouldn’t have to shoulder the costs of renovating blighted areas. 

