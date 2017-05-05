Layoffs May Take Place At The EPA Office In Ann Arbor Because Of Potential Federal Cuts

As the federal government looks into possibly cutting thirty-one percent of the Environmental Protection Agency's budget, a rally will be held on Monday at the EPA's office in Ann Arbor.  That's where the National Motor Vehicle and Fuels Emissions Laboratory is located.
 


About 215 people who either work directly or as a contractor with the Ann Arbor office are in danger of losing their jobs.  That's fifty percent of the staff according to Mark Coryell, local President of the American Federation of Government Employees.  He added that it could also affect foreign automotive companies that decided to open an emissions testing facility near Ann Arbor for one main reason.

"Because we're here, that they can pop into the laboratory and meet with us.  Making that convenient, if we are not here, they don't have the ability to do that."

The rally will start at 2:45 PM after Congresswoman Debbie Dingell tours the facility.

 

Environmental Protection Agency
Ann Arbor

