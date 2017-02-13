Local Artists Share Black History Month Expressions In Poetry And Paint

February has been recognized as "Black History Month" for over 40 years. How much have things changed over that span of time? A local art center explores what this month means through poetry and specially created art.

Listen to the full story.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu