Local Astronomer Describes "Total" Eclipse Experience From Wyoming

Did you get outside and watch Monday’s eclipse? It was not considered a "total eclipse" in our area so the environmental impact was not that noticeable.

89.1 WEMU's Lisa Barry spoke with Tom Kasper, the Planetarium coordinator and lecturer in Astronomy at Eastern Michigan University, who traveled to a small town outside Jay Em, Wyoming so he could see the total eclipse.

Listen to the full interview.

Kasper says he viewed the eclipse with a crowd of other watchers, who cheered when the moon fully blocked the sun Monday afternoon.

“The cows in the pasture near us started mooing and the crickets got quiet and it cooled off a little bit,” says Kasper. “You heard an awful lot of ‘ooing’ and ‘ahhing’ during those couple very brief moments of totality when we could see the corona of the sun poking out from beyond the disc of the moon as it passed over.”

Kasper says he’s already started planning for the next total solar eclipse, which will occur in 2024.