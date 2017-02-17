Local Dental Clinic Accepting More Patients As It Marks Its 2nd Anniversary

More residents in our area are now eligible to receive services at the Washtenaw County Dental Clinic in Ypsilanti.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on the Washtenaw County Dental Clinic accepting more patients.

The clinic that serves many people who are uninsured or low-income is now accepting all types of Medicaid, including Blue Cross Complete.

Susan Cerniglia is a spokesperson for the county's health department.

"We're estimating probably somewhere around 8,000 folks in the area that might have that plan are now eligible for services at the dental clinic."

The clinic is celebrating its second anniversary today. Since its opening, it's had over 10,000 patient visits.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News. Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu